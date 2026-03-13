Abeona Therapeutics’ (ABEO) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ ABEO opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average is $5.30. Abeona Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a current ratio of 9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $268.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, Director Leila Alland sold 18,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total value of $91,950.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 173,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,695.26. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph Walter Vazzano sold 18,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $99,489.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 568,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,424.80. The trade was a 3.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 209,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,300 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABEO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 191.4% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reaffirmed a Buy rating and a $20 price target while slightly raising its FY2025 EPS view to $1.23 (from $1.22), which supports the bullish thesis despite other cuts. HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed a Buy rating and a $20 price target while slightly raising its FY2025 EPS view to $1.23 (from $1.22), which supports the bullish thesis despite other cuts. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest notices show “large increases” in March filings but the reported figures are internally inconsistent (0 shares / NaN changes and a 0.0 days ratio), making the short-interest signal unreliable for trading decisions today.

Short-interest notices show “large increases” in March filings but the reported figures are internally inconsistent (0 shares / NaN changes and a 0.0 days ratio), making the short-interest signal unreliable for trading decisions today. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright materially lowered 2026 quarterly and full‑year EPS estimates in its March 10 report — examples include Q1 2026 to ($0.31) from ($0.23), Q2 to ($0.27) from ($0.21), Q3 to ($0.20) from ($0.02) and FY2026 to ($0.97) (from prior forecasts much less negative). Those downward revisions increase near-term earnings uncertainty and likely weigh on the stock. HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of gene and cell therapies for severe, life‐threatening rare diseases and oncology indications. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Abeona leverages proprietary viral and non‐viral delivery platforms to correct or compensate for underlying genetic deficiencies. The company’s research efforts target pediatric neurodegenerative disorders as well as debilitating dermatologic conditions with high unmet medical need.

The company’s lead clinical programs include separate AAV‐based gene therapies for CLN1 and CLN3 forms of neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, alongside an ex vivo autologous cell therapy for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

