Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 26,663 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,663 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.4% during the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 28,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 66,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 58,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.05.

PFE stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

