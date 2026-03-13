Morgan Stanley $MS Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 417,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $66,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Morgan Stanley

Here are the key news stories impacting Morgan Stanley this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley’s recent quarterly results showed an EPS and revenue beat and continued scale in wealth and investment-management businesses, supporting underlying profitability (a fundamental anchor amid the selloff).

The firm is seeing strong deal flow in Asia and has hired contract staff in Hong Kong to handle a surge in listings — evidence of fee-generating activity that may help near-term revenue. Morgan Stanley hires contract staff in Hong Kong (Reuters)

Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley adjusted some institutional stakes (e.g., trimming its Siemens Energy voting stake) — a portfolio move that is not clearly positive or negative for near-term earnings but worth monitoring for strategic positioning. MS trims Siemens Energy stake (TipRanks)

Negative Sentiment: Primary near-term driver: Morgan Stanley capped redemptions at a private-credit fund after large withdrawal requests, stoking fears about private-credit liquidity and contagion across alternative-credit managers — a direct hit to investor confidence in MS's asset-management/private-credit franchise. MS restricts redemptions at private-credit fund (Reuters)

Negative Sentiment: Broader sector and macro pressure: financial stocks have pulled back on repricing of rate and Fed expectations; Morgan Stanley is trading like other large banks despite no new earnings miss, reflecting macro-driven de-risking. MS slides as financials weaken (QuiverQuant)

Broader sector and macro pressure: financial stocks have pulled back on repricing of rate and Fed expectations; Morgan Stanley is trading like other large banks despite no new earnings miss, reflecting macro-driven de-risking. Negative Sentiment: Technicals & positioning: volume is elevated vs. average (heavier trading), the stock is below its 50‑day moving average and showing sensitivity to sector outflows — this amplifies downside in a risk-off session.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 16th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.14.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS stock opened at $154.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $244.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.08. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $94.33 and a 52 week high of $192.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.40. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 14.09%.The business had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charles A. Smith sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.08, for a total value of $1,547,680.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 119,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,690,826.24. This trade represents a 6.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 21,555 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 171,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,464,920. This represents a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 129,191 shares of company stock valued at $23,736,506 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1935 by Henry S. Morgan and Harold Stanley, the company provides a broad range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services to corporations, governments, institutions and individual investors. Leadership has been guided by a senior executive team and board of directors; James P. Gorman has served as the company’s chief executive and chairman in recent years.

The firm’s primary business activities are organized around three principal businesses: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

