Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 635,942 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 635,942 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.05% of Prologis worth $53,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,064,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,978,870,000 after purchasing an additional 323,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,640,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,164,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,544 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Prologis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,506,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,735,205,000 after purchasing an additional 253,338 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,288,936,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,875,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,205,000 after purchasing an additional 379,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis stock opened at $131.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $122.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.02. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $143.95.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.44. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 37.86%.Prologis’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on Prologis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research raised their price target on Prologis from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Wall Street Zen cut Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

