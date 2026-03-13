Bokf Na Buys 10,097 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Bokf Na increased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,097 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 2,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Evercore boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $309.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $304.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.33.

NYSE:TRV opened at $302.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $291.68 and its 200 day moving average is $284.05. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.43 and a 12 month high of $313.12. The company has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The insurance provider reported $11.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.79. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 12.88%.The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 15.98%.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 55,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.70, for a total transaction of $16,424,515.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 260,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,718,956.30. This represents a 17.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $3,011,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,131,092.84. This trade represents a 22.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,845 shares of company stock worth $27,239,631. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers’ compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

