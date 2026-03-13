Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $924,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,514 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Stenger Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Stenger Family Office LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $327.92 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $344.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.12.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.