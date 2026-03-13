Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 48,598 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 2.0% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $255,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,261,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,276,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,071,601,000 after acquiring an additional 873,963 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,610,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,827,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,585 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $18,579,549,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Broadcom by 8.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,449,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,598,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $510.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $458.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $10,434,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 277,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,428,573.34. This trade represents a 9.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 38,281 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $12,542,769.65. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 266,494 shares in the company, valued at $87,316,759.10. The trade was a 12.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 458,785 shares of company stock valued at $155,508,157 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $335.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $414.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $333.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.15. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

