Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Invests $537,000 in VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 106.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,408 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 28.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 581,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDX opened at $99.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.60 and a 200-day moving average of $84.98. The company has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $40.26 and a one year high of $117.18.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

