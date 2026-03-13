Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 5,300 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $86,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.9% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 8,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total value of $54,041.32. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,283.74. This represents a 4.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $3,701,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 512,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,940,140. This represents a 4.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 196,237 shares of company stock worth $25,865,760 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $133.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.29. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $164.94. The stock has a market cap of $168.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.46.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 38.99%.The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen started coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.47.

Arista Networks News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

