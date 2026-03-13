The Walt Disney Company $DIS Position Reduced by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 636,258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $72,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $33,000. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 48.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $99.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $176.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.The business had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.80.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

