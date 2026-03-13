Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.94.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $57.90 on Tuesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $26.74 and a twelve month high of $63.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.49 and a 200-day moving average of $41.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.11). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher John Kenney sold 2,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $166,564.81. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,729 shares in the company, valued at $284,260.19. This represents a 36.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrea Difabio sold 2,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $156,706.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,118.23. The trade was a 34.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 326,647 shares of company stock worth $19,066,951 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XENE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2,560.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Closed upsized offering — Xenon completed an upsized public offering that raised roughly $747.5M (including full exercise of the underwriters' option), providing substantial cash to fund Phase‑3 activities, NDA planning and early commercial buildout, and materially lowering near‑term financing risk. GlobeNewswire: Closing of Offering

Clinical derisking — Xenon's lead candidate azetukalner posted a positive Phase‑3 efficacy readout in focal‑onset seizures and management plans an NDA filing in 2026, which increases the program's near‑term commercial value and supports upside case assumptions. Zacks: Azetukalner Study

Analyst support rising — Multiple brokerages raised price targets and maintained buy/overweight stances (examples: Deutsche Bank, HC Wainwright, Wells Fargo), which can attract momentum buyers and institutional interest. Deutsche Bank PT HC Wainwright Note

Model updates — HC Wainwright adjusted multi‑year EPS forecasts (improving FY2028–FY2030 but nudging FY2027 worse), reflecting shifting timing/commercial assumptions; useful for modeling but still speculative. HC Wainwright EPS Revision

Insider selling — CEO Ian Mortimer and several other insiders disclosed large open‑market sales (CEO sold ~270k shares; additional insiders sold smaller blocks), which reduces insider ownership and may concern some investors about timing/liquidity taking. SEC Filing: Insider Sales

Dilution risk — the large share issuance (and pre‑funded warrants / potential additional option shares) increases outstanding share count and can pressure near‑term per‑share metrics and valuation multiples despite the stronger cash position. GlobeNewswire: Closing of Offering

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel, small‐molecule drugs targeting ion channels in the central and peripheral nervous system. The company’s research focus centers on neurological and pain disorders—including epilepsy, migraine, and neuropathic pain—by modulating key ion‐channel proteins to restore normal neuronal function. Xenon’s scientific platform draws upon advances in ion‐channel biology and structure‐based drug design to identify and optimize therapeutic candidates with the potential for improved safety and efficacy profiles compared with existing treatments.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical programs.

