Capricor Therapeutics’ (CAPR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on CAPR. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Capricor Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. iA Financial set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $22.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capricor Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.82.
Capricor Therapeutics Price Performance
Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 39.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 116,373 shares during the period. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $397,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 963,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 61,701 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 249.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 35,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.
Key Capricor Therapeutics News
Here are the key news stories impacting Capricor Therapeutics this week:
- Positive Sentiment: FDA resumed its review of Capricor’s BLA for Deramiocel and lifted a prior Complete Response Letter, setting a new regulatory timeline — a material positive for approval prospects and valuation. FDA reconsidering Capricor’s snubbed DMD cell therapy after ‘lifting’ rejection
- Positive Sentiment: Late-breaking HOPE-3 Phase 3 data presented at the MDA conference showed significant functional benefits of Deramiocel in Duchenne muscular dystrophy — strengthens the clinical case behind the BLA. Capricor Announces Late-Breaking HOPE-3 Data at the 2026 MDA Conference
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: HC Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on CAPR, which can provide continued buy-side interest. HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Capricor Therapeutics
- Positive Sentiment: Additional study coverage reported improvements in key heart-function measures for Capricor’s DMD treatment, reinforcing clinical momentum. Capricor Therapeutics’ DMD treatment study shows improvement in key heart function measures
- Neutral Sentiment: Capricor published its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results and a corporate update; investors will parse cash runway and expense guidance vs. clinical/regulatory milestones. Q4 and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Corporate Update
- Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings/coverage pieces noted that earnings are on deck after the FDA resumed review — these previews can amplify volatility but don’t change fundamentals by themselves. Capricor earnings on deck after FDA resumes deramiocel review
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest notices show inconsistent/zero data (NaN/0 shares), indicating no reliable short-interest signal from the public filings provided. Investors should treat these short-interest items as data-noise until clarified.
- Negative Sentiment: Capricor missed quarterly EPS estimates (reported a loss of $0.62 vs. consensus -$0.51), which increases near-term earnings disappointment risk and can pressure the stock until revenue/cost outlooks are addressed. Press Release — Quarterly Earnings
Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of cell and exosome-based therapeutics for cardiovascular and rare diseases. Headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, the company leverages proprietary cardiosphere-derived cell (CDC) technology to address conditions characterized by inflammation, fibrosis, and tissue degeneration. Since its founding, Capricor has advanced its lead candidate through multiple clinical trials and has built a pipeline that spans both cell therapy and extracellular vesicle (exosome) platforms.
The company’s leading product candidate, CAP-1002, comprises allogeneic CDCs and is being evaluated in indications such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and COVID-19-related heart injury.
