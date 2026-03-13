Capricor Therapeutics’ (CAPR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CAPR. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Capricor Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. iA Financial set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $22.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capricor Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

Capricor Therapeutics Price Performance

CAPR opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.35. Capricor Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $40.37.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 39.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 116,373 shares during the period. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $397,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 963,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 61,701 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 249.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 35,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of cell and exosome-based therapeutics for cardiovascular and rare diseases. Headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, the company leverages proprietary cardiosphere-derived cell (CDC) technology to address conditions characterized by inflammation, fibrosis, and tissue degeneration. Since its founding, Capricor has advanced its lead candidate through multiple clinical trials and has built a pipeline that spans both cell therapy and extracellular vesicle (exosome) platforms.

The company’s leading product candidate, CAP-1002, comprises allogeneic CDCs and is being evaluated in indications such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and COVID-19-related heart injury.

