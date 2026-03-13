Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) Trading 3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Snowline Gold Corp. (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$16.12 and last traded at C$15.93. Approximately 334,054 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 168,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price objective on Snowline Gold from C$17.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Snowline Gold from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowline Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.88.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.10 and a beta of 0.27.

Snowline Gold Corp. explores and develops gold properties in Canada. The company also explores for silver, zinc, nickel, vanadium, copper and molybdenum. Its flagship project is the Rogue gold project, which consists of 4,580 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 94,397 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as Skyledger Tech Corp. and changed its name to Snowline Gold Corp. in February 2021. Snowline Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

