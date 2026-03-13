Insider Buying: QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Insider Purchases £153.30 in Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) insider Steve Wadey bought 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 511 per share, for a total transaction of £153.30.

Steve Wadey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 9th, Steve Wadey purchased 40 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 485 per share, with a total value of £194.

On Friday, January 9th, Steve Wadey bought 31 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 486 per share, with a total value of £150.66.

QinetiQ Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON QQ opened at GBX 504 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 499.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 479.86. QinetiQ Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 292.20 and a 1 year high of GBX 491.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 585 to GBX 635 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 578.33.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Solutions segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

See Also

