Peel Hunt (LON:PEEL) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Here’s Why

Peel Hunt Limited (LON:PEEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 111 and last traded at GBX 113. 221,872 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 175,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114.

Peel Hunt Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £130.63 million, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 113.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 107.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.01, a current ratio of 80.30 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Lee sold 119,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 108, for a total value of £129,597.84. Also, insider Billy Neve sold 20,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 116, for a total value of £24,328.68. Insiders sold a total of 148,054 shares of company stock worth $16,157,616 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

About Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt is a leading specialist in UK Investment Banking. We combine expert research and distribution, a range of investment banking services and an execution services hub that provides liquidity to UK capital markets.. Our purpose is to nurture and guide people through the evolution of business. We achieve this through a proven, joined-up approach that consistently delivers value to UK corporates, global institutions and trading counterparties alike.

We have over 150 corporate clients (including over 40 in the FTSE FTSE 350).

