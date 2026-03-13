Strip Tinning (LON:STG) Trading Down 2.5% – Time to Sell?

Strip Tinning Holdings plc (LON:STG – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19.50 and last traded at GBX 19.50. 23,060 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 14,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.

Strip Tinning Stock Down 2.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 21.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 23.37. The company has a market cap of £3.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Strip Tinning alerts:

About Strip Tinning

(Get Free Report)

With more than 60 years of experience, Strip Tinning Automotive is a leading manufacturer of flexible printed circuit connectors, flat foil & cable connectors, and electrical busbar & wire elements, for automotive heating and lighting applications.

We are proud suppliers to the world’s leading glazing manufacturers, these include, AGC, Carlex, Fuyao, NSG, PGW, Saint Gobain Sekurit, and Sisecam.

A large portfolio of components supplied by Strip Tinning Automotive are assembled by the glazing manufacturers and subsequently supplied to the world’s leading OEM’s, including, Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ford, General Motors, Jaguar, Mercedes Benz, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Skoda, Volvo and VW.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Strip Tinning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strip Tinning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.