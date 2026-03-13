ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSEW) Stock Price Down 9.4% – Here’s Why

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Get Free Report) shares fell 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.6010 and last traded at $0.6480. 49,789 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 228% from the average session volume of 15,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.7150.

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90.

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ: ADSEW) is a Germany-based energy technology company specializing in advanced lithium-ion battery systems for stationary energy storage and ultrafast electric vehicle (EV) charging. The company develops, manufactures and supplies modular, scalable energy storage solutions designed to stabilize power grids, support renewable integration and secure backup power for commercial, industrial and utility customers. Its signature product lines include containerized storage units for megawatt-scale applications and compact, rack-mountable modules for distributed energy resources.

In its fast-charging business, ADS-TEC Energy’s ultrafast charging stations leverage high-power battery buffers that reduce grid stress and enable short-duration, high-throughput EV charging.

