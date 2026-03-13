Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $799.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $674.00 to $799.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ULTA. Argus boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.12.

ULTA stock opened at $624.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $667.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $586.77. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.82. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $309.01 and a 1-year high of $714.97.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $8.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 9.93%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.46 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.050-28.550 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 48.9% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $466,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer’s product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

