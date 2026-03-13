Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNTF) Trading 1.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $159.78 and last traded at $159.78. 30 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 90 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.48.

Canadian Tire Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.44.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Canadian Tire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited is a diversified Canadian retail company known for its extensive portfolio of automotive, home, and leisure products. Through its signature Canadian Tire retail stores, the company offers a wide range of goods including automotive parts and accessories, tools and hardware, sporting equipment, home appliances, and seasonal products. In addition to its brick-and-mortar footprint, Canadian Tire operates an integrated e-commerce platform that supports online ordering, in-store pickup, and delivery services.

Founded in 1922 by brothers John W.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.