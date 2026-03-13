iShares ESG Aware 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOA) Trading Down 1.5% – Should You Sell?

iShares ESG Aware 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.02 and last traded at $41.02. 2,263 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 2,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.65.

iShares ESG Aware 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF Trading Down 1.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 1,393.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,733 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware Aggressive Allocation ETF (EAOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an index-tracking fund of funds that tactically allocates 80\u002F20 global equites and US investment grade bonds with positive ESG characteristics. EAOA was launched on Jun 12, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

