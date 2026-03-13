Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Trading Up 2.2% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF – Get Free Report) shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.5660 and last traded at $2.5660. 8,409 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 5,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

Geodrill Stock Up 2.2%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.64.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill Limited is a West Africa–focused mineral exploration drilling company that provides contract drilling services to resource companies engaged in the search for gold, base metals and battery-metal deposits. The company’s operations are centered on delivering high-quality, efficient drilling solutions tailored to the geological and logistical challenges of the region’s diverse terrain.

Geodrill’s service offerings include reverse circulation (RC) drilling and diamond core drilling, supported by down-the-hole (DTH) hammer and air-leg drilling techniques.

