Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Trading Down 6.9% – Here’s Why

Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.13 and last traded at $6.17. Approximately 233,574 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 326,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $24.00 price target on shares of Inventiva and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Inventiva from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Barclays began coverage on Inventiva in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Inventiva in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inventiva has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Inventiva alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on IVA

Inventiva Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning bought a new position in Inventiva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inventiva during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inventiva during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inventiva in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inventiva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. 19.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inventiva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inventiva (NASDAQ: IVA) is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of metabolic, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases. The company’s core expertise lies in the modulation of nuclear receptors and signaling pathways that regulate fibrosis, inflammation and metabolic dysfunction. Inventiva’s scientific platform integrates medicinal chemistry, in vitro and in vivo pharmacology, and translational sciences to advance a diversified pipeline of therapeutic candidates.

The company’s lead asset, lanifibranor (IVA337), is a pan-PPAR agonist in Phase III development for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and has demonstrated anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic effects in preclinical and clinical studies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.