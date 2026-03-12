Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Purchased by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 3.8% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $219,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 466,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $265,233,000 after purchasing an additional 28,331 shares during the period. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 153.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 309,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $175,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 88.9% in the third quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 15,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3,694.7% in the third quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 9,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 9,052 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mastercard Price Performance
MA opened at $504.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $535.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $555.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $465.59 and a 1 year high of $601.77. The stock has a market cap of $449.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.07%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $656.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $665.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $685.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore set a $610.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.61.
More Mastercard News
Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Mastercard launched a Crypto Partner Program that brings 85 digital-asset and payments firms (including Binance, Circle, Gemini, PayPal and Ripple) into a payments/settlement initiative — a strategic push to capture crypto payment flows and squarely position MA in tokenized/crypto rails. Mastercard Teams With Crypto Giants on Blockchain Payment Program
- Positive Sentiment: Bank-facing product rollout: Mastercard introduced the Global Commerce Suite for Small Businesses in APAC (powered by Mastercard Move) to simplify cross-border payments for SMEs — a revenue mix extender if adoption by banks scales. Mastercard Simplifies Cross-Border Payments for Asia Pacific SMEs
- Positive Sentiment: Product & AI expansion: Mastercard is rolling out an AI-driven “virtual CFO” for small businesses and expanding enterprise services (VASS/cybersecurity), increasing sticky, higher-margin software/analytics revenue streams. These initiatives support longer-term margin expansion. Most small businesses can’t afford a full-time finance chief. So Mastercard is debuting a ‘virtual CFO’ built with AI
- Positive Sentiment: Partnerships & data: Mastercard struck a consumer-credit information deal with TransUnion, reinforcing its data/analytics footprint that can fuel product sales to banks and fintech clients. TransUnion, Mastercard ink consumer credit info deal
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage: Bank of America reinstated coverage with a Buy and a $700 price target — bullish for sentiment but not a guarantee of near-term moves. BofA Reinstates Coverage of Mastercard Incorporated (MA) With a Buy Rating
- Neutral Sentiment: Corporate strategy pieces highlight Mastercard’s shift from payments to higher‑margin software and cybersecurity (VASS now a large revenue component) — positive for long-term margins but gradual in revenue recognition. Mastercard’s Shift From Payments To Software
- Negative Sentiment: Near-term headwinds: broader financials weakness YTD, a relatively rich valuation (P/E in the mid-20s to 30s by some measures) and profit-taking after strong multi-year gains are likely contributors to today’s decline — these market/valuation pressures can outweigh positive product/partnership headlines in the short term. Why Mastercard and Visa Are the Definition of Forever Stocks
Mastercard Profile
Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.
Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.
