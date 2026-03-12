Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Purchased by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 3.8% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $219,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 466,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $265,233,000 after purchasing an additional 28,331 shares during the period. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 153.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 309,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $175,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 88.9% in the third quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 15,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3,694.7% in the third quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 9,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 9,052 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

MA opened at $504.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $535.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $555.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $465.59 and a 1 year high of $601.77. The stock has a market cap of $449.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.52. Mastercard had a return on equity of 203.92% and a net margin of 45.65%.The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $656.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $665.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $685.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore set a $610.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mastercard

More Mastercard News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.