Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Receives $4.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.60.
BMBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bumble from $5.50 to $3.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bumble from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Bumble from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Bumble from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th.
Key Headlines Impacting Bumble
- Positive Sentiment: Revenue beat and upbeat quarter — Bumble reported Q4 revenue above estimates and said its turnaround efforts are beginning to work, driving investor optimism. Bumble posts quarterly revenue above estimates (Reuters)
- Positive Sentiment: Market reaction — Multiple outlets report the stock rallied in extended trading/after-hours following the top-line beat, reflecting immediate positive sentiment. Bumble surges 17% on topline beat in Q4 (Investing.com)
- Positive Sentiment: Management narrative and investor materials — The company emphasized restoring its women-first approach and improving trust/authenticity as key drivers of user engagement and monetization in comments accompanying results. Bumble Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results (Business Wire)
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings detail and analyst context — Transcripts and metric breakdowns provide more nuance (mix of beats and misses by metric); investors will be parsing margins, ARPU and subscriber trends from the call. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript (Seeking Alpha) Key metrics vs. estimates (Zacks)
- Neutral Sentiment: Q1 guidance largely in line — Bumble issued Q1 revenue guidance roughly consistent with consensus ($209–$213M vs. ~$210.3M), which tempers the beat’s forward-readthrough. (Guidance referenced in filings/notes accompanying the release.)
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data noisy — Recent short-interest entries appear unreliable in public feeds (reports showing zero shares / NaN changes); treat that dataset with caution.
- Negative Sentiment: Large historical market-cap loss and lingering skepticism — Analysts and commentators have highlighted Bumble’s multibillion-dollar market-cap decline since peak, and some caution that sustained revenue growth and margin recovery must follow to justify higher valuations. Bumble stock has had a $14.7B wipeout (Invezz)
Bumble Stock Up 1.1%
Bumble stock opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Bumble has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $8.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.41. The company has a market cap of $320.18 million, a P/E ratio of 2.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.96.
Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($4.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($4.34). Bumble had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 19.82%.The business had revenue of $224.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Bumble
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. EFG International AG acquired a new stake in Bumble in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Bumble in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Bumble during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Bumble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.
Bumble Company Profile
Bumble Inc operates a technology platform designed to facilitate social and professional connections through its suite of apps, most notably the flagship Bumble dating app. The company’s core premise is to empower users—particularly women—to make the first move, helping to reshape traditional dating dynamics. In addition to its dating function, Bumble offers mode-switching features that allow users to find friends through “Bumble BFF” or pursue professional networking opportunities via “Bumble Bizz.”
Beyond the Bumble app, the company also owns and operates Badoo, a social discovery platform with a substantial global footprint, particularly in Europe and Latin America.
