Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Receives $4.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.60.

BMBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bumble from $5.50 to $3.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bumble from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Bumble from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Bumble from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th.

Get Bumble alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bumble

Key Headlines Impacting Bumble

Bumble Stock Up 1.1%

Here are the key news stories impacting Bumble this week:

Bumble stock opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Bumble has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $8.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.41. The company has a market cap of $320.18 million, a P/E ratio of 2.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.96.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($4.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($4.34). Bumble had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 19.82%.The business had revenue of $224.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bumble

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. EFG International AG acquired a new stake in Bumble in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Bumble in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Bumble during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Bumble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bumble Inc operates a technology platform designed to facilitate social and professional connections through its suite of apps, most notably the flagship Bumble dating app. The company’s core premise is to empower users—particularly women—to make the first move, helping to reshape traditional dating dynamics. In addition to its dating function, Bumble offers mode-switching features that allow users to find friends through “Bumble BFF” or pursue professional networking opportunities via “Bumble Bizz.”

Beyond the Bumble app, the company also owns and operates Badoo, a social discovery platform with a substantial global footprint, particularly in Europe and Latin America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.