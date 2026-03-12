Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Stock Price Down 5.4% – What’s Next?

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) fell 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$140.80 and last traded at C$143.18. 277,715 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 952,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$151.39.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRI shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$275.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$190.00 to C$175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$183.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$285.00 to C$175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$181.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$147.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$187.43.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported C$1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.76 billion during the quarter. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 20.09%. Research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 5.6395803 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters is the result of the $17.6 billion megamerger of Canada’s Thomson and the United Kingdom’s Reuters Group in 2008 and the 2018 carve-out of its finance and risk business, Refinitiv, in which it holds a 45% stake. In 2019, the company agreed to exchange its 45% stake in Refinitiv for a 15% stake in LSE. Since the divestiture, the company is more concentrated on selling its flagship legal data and software, WestLaw, and its tax accounting software, OneSource. In addition, the company does hold a significant investment in the publicly traded Tradeweb, which operates a fixed income exchange.

