Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 61,241 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,241 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $43,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.1% during the second quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $2,680,923.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 71,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,216,535.33. This trade represents a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.40, for a total transaction of $1,042,985.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 61,949 shares in the company, valued at $18,981,173.60. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 71,596 shares of company stock valued at $22,067,932 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade to Strong Buy (Zacks) highlights improved earnings outlook and could attract buyer interest. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Several equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. HSBC set a $319.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Freedom Capital raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $287.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.56. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The business had revenue of $45.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

