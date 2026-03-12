Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,535,675 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,056 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $362,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 884.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 43.7% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $337.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.35.

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.76, for a total transaction of $7,695,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 395,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,325,329.72. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.02, for a total value of $414,418.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,908.46. The trade was a 80.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,051 shares of company stock worth $34,430,409. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ STX opened at $385.97 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $459.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $84.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $374.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.33.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 936.38% and a net margin of 19.59%.The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 33.48%.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm’s product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate’s products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

