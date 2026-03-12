On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Stock Price Down 14% – Here’s Why

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 14% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 164.80 and last traded at GBX 165.93. Approximately 3,248,218 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 217% from the average daily volume of 1,026,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 193.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OTB shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shore Capital Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of On the Beach Group from GBX 320 to GBX 345 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 308.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 208.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 221.60. The company has a market cap of £254.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.28.

On the Beach is one of the UK’s largest online package holiday specialists with significant opportunities for growth. Founded in 2004 and listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2015, today over 1.7 million customers find, book and enjoy their perfect package holiday with us every single year.

Our innovative technology, low-cost base and strong customer-value proposition provides a structural challenge to legacy tour operators and online travel agents, as we continue disrupting the market. Our model is customer-centric, asset light, profitable and cash generative.

