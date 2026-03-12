Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Aperam to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aperam presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

OTCMKTS:APEMY opened at $41.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 3.15. Aperam has a fifty-two week low of $25.97 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 259.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.32.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Aperam had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Aperam will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Aperam is a global stainless, electrical and specialty steel producer with headquarters in Luxembourg. The company designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of stainless and electrical steel products that serve markets such as automotive, household appliances, construction, energy and mechanical industries. Aperam operates an integrated value chain that spans mining, steelmaking, finishing and distribution, enabling it to control quality and deliver tailored solutions to its customers.

The company was established in 2011 following a carve-out from ArcelorMittal and has since developed a distinct identity focused on sustainable stainless steel production.

