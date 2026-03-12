iShares S&P 500 3% Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:TOPC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares S&P 500 3% Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:TOPC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 65,779 shares, a growth of 8,973.0% from the February 12th total of 725 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,958 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,958 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 3% Capped ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 3% Capped ETF in the third quarter worth $750,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares S&P 500 3% Capped ETF by 729.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 3% Capped ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TOPC opened at $31.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.85. iShares S&P 500 3% Capped ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98.

iShares S&P 500 3% Capped ETF Company Profile

The iShares S&P 500 3% Capped ETF (TOPC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 3% Capped index, a capped, market-cap-weighted index of 500 large-cap US stocks selected by the S&P Index Committee.

