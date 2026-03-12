FourThought Financial Partners LLC Buys New Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,895,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,318,615,000 after acquiring an additional 94,383 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 17.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,320,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,649,000 after purchasing an additional 933,944 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 28.3% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,394,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,455,000 after purchasing an additional 749,080 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 67.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,075,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,294 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 5.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,144,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,718,000 after purchasing an additional 119,237 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $259.91 on Thursday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12-month low of $81.45 and a 12-month high of $323.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 56.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $271.46 and its 200-day moving average is $204.68.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

FTAI Aviation ( NASDAQ:FTAI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $662.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.37 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 257.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $220.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.22.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ: FTAI) is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company’s portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

