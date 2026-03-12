lululemon athletica inc. $LULU Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,825 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 18,451 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.21% of lululemon athletica worth $44,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in lululemon athletica by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 18,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 464.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 129.4% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get lululemon athletica alerts:

Key Stories Impacting lululemon athletica

Here are the key news stories impacting lululemon athletica this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple upside catalysts highlighted by analysts: shares trade at a historically low P/E (~13), the company has a $1.6B buyback authorization, and activist pressure (Chip Wilson) plus potential involvement from Elliott Management and a CEO transition could force strategic changes. These items are cited as reasons the stock could rebound ahead of Q4 results. Seeking Alpha: Bargain Buy

Multiple upside catalysts highlighted by analysts: shares trade at a historically low P/E (~13), the company has a $1.6B buyback authorization, and activist pressure (Chip Wilson) plus potential involvement from Elliott Management and a CEO transition could force strategic changes. These items are cited as reasons the stock could rebound ahead of Q4 results. Positive Sentiment: Product innovation — lululemon rolled out ShowZero sweat‑concealing technology targeting tennis/high-sweat use cases, supporting new product momentum and diversification of its athleisure mix. Product wins can help near‑term sales and margins. Yahoo: ShowZero

Product innovation — lululemon rolled out ShowZero sweat‑concealing technology targeting tennis/high-sweat use cases, supporting new product momentum and diversification of its athleisure mix. Product wins can help near‑term sales and margins. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentary expect a likely earnings beat in the upcoming quarter, driven by strong holiday sales and guidance pointing to the high end of ranges — an earnings beat would be an immediate positive catalyst. Zacks: Earnings Preview

Analysts and commentary expect a likely earnings beat in the upcoming quarter, driven by strong holiday sales and guidance pointing to the high end of ranges — an earnings beat would be an immediate positive catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating with a $215 price target — a constructive view but not a buy endorsement; it keeps upside on the table if catalysts materialize. Benzinga: Telsey

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating with a $215 price target — a constructive view but not a buy endorsement; it keeps upside on the table if catalysts materialize. Neutral Sentiment: Several outlets note the stock is sitting near technical support after prolonged weakness, meaning technical traders may watch the level closely for either a rebound or breakdown ahead of earnings. Yahoo: Technical/Valuation

Several outlets note the stock is sitting near technical support after prolonged weakness, meaning technical traders may watch the level closely for either a rebound or breakdown ahead of earnings. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price‑target revisions and neutral/less‑bullish ratings: Goldman Sachs cut its target from $200 to $184 and set a “neutral” rating; UBS also trimmed its target to $189 — these moves reduce near‑term analyst support for the stock. TickerReport / Benzinga

Analyst price‑target revisions and neutral/less‑bullish ratings: Goldman Sachs cut its target from $200 to $184 and set a “neutral” rating; UBS also trimmed its target to $189 — these moves reduce near‑term analyst support for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/legal hit: lululemon was fined about $700k for violations tied to marketing emails (spam breaches), a small but visible charge that adds near‑term reputational and compliance scrutiny. MSN: Fine

Regulatory/legal hit: lululemon was fined about $700k for violations tied to marketing emails (spam breaches), a small but visible charge that adds near‑term reputational and compliance scrutiny. Negative Sentiment: Price pressure and investor sentiment: the stock has hit an extended stretch of losses (an 8‑day losing streak with roughly $2.3B of market cap erosion cited), underperformance versus indices, and fresh critical commentary from founder/activists — overall weighing on sentiment into the quarter. Forbes: Selling Pressure

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LULU. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on lululemon athletica from $206.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on lululemon athletica

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 13,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $2,756,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,872. This represents a 71.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of LULU stock opened at $162.79 on Thursday. lululemon athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.25 and a fifty-two week high of $348.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.00.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About lululemon athletica

(Free Report)

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.