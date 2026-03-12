Carvana Co. $CVNA Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,909 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $37,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Carvana by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 251.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 4.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth about $583,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 32.9% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 12,750 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.19, for a total value of $5,229,922.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 202,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,193,505.23. This trade represents a 5.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.27, for a total transaction of $4,112,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,572,608.04. The trade was a 9.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,101 shares of company stock valued at $55,448,660. 17.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVNA shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Carvana from $535.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $600.00 to $519.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $550.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $435.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.59.

Carvana Stock Down 2.9%

CVNA opened at $309.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $392.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 3.60. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.25 and a fifty-two week high of $486.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.12. Carvana had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is an online-only retailer of used vehicles that operates a consumer-facing e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars. The company markets and sells inspected, reconditioned pre-owned vehicles through its website, where shoppers can browse inventory, view detailed 360-degree photos and vehicle history reports, finance purchases, and arrange delivery or pickup. Carvana’s model is built around a digital end-to-end car buying experience that aims to simplify vehicle transactions compared with traditional dealerships.

Its products and services include direct retail sales of used cars, trade-in and purchase offers for consumer vehicles, vehicle financing and related protection products, and a seven-day return policy that allows customers to test a vehicle in everyday use.

Featured Stories

