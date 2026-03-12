Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 79,784 Shares of Element Solutions Inc. $ESI

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 881,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,784 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of Element Solutions worth $22,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESI. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Element Solutions by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Element Solutions by 710.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 6,693.1% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Element Solutions

In related news, insider Matthew Liebowitz sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $984,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 117,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,653.80. This represents a 23.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director E Stanley Oneal sold 143,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $5,099,393.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 147,832 shares in the company, valued at $5,250,992.64. This represents a 49.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Element Solutions Trading Down 0.0%

Element Solutions stock opened at $32.57 on Thursday. Element Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $37.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average is $27.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $676.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.40 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.48%.Element Solutions’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 40.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ESI

Element Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops and supplies highly engineered chemistries to performance-driven end markets. The company’s solutions serve customers across the electronics, energy, transportation, consumer and industrial sectors, with a particular emphasis on electronics chemicals, metal plating, and industrial coatings additives.

In the electronics market, Element Solutions provides a range of plating and surface-treatment chemistries used in the manufacture of printed circuit boards, semiconductor devices, and advanced display technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.