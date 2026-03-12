Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in WESCO International, Inc. $WCC

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,377 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $36,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WCC. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in WESCO International by 788.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Rossby Financial LCC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 117.4% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 33.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 95.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on WCC. KeyCorp set a $340.00 price objective on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.00.

WESCO International Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of WCC stock opened at $265.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $285.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.29. WESCO International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.21 and a twelve month high of $319.67.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 2.72%.WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. WESCO International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-16.500 EPS. Research analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from WESCO International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WESCO International news, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 2,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $831,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 28,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,734,837.65. The trade was a 8.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,114 shares of company stock valued at $6,128,353. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WESCO International

(Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc is a leading global distributor of electrical, industrial, communications and utility products, serving a diverse customer base across maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and construction markets. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products ranging from power distribution and automation solutions to data communications, security systems and lighting controls. Through an extensive branch network, WESCO provides critical components and value‐added services that help organizations streamline operations and improve reliability in their facilities and infrastructure.

In addition to its broad product offering, WESCO delivers advanced supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to optimize inventory levels, reduce downtime and lower overall procurement costs.

See Also

