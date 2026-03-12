Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $34.72 Million Position in Ball Corporation $BALL

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 688,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,038 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ball were worth $34,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Ball during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Ball by 4,236.8% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Ball by 395.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Fauze Villatoro bought 1,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.51 per share, for a total transaction of $100,055.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,778 shares in the company, valued at $888,818.78. The trade was a 12.69% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen Pitre sold 10,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $710,275.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 36,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,118.36. This trade represents a 22.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ball Stock Down 0.8%

Ball stock opened at $61.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. Ball Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $68.29.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 6.93%.The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $66.00 price objective on Ball in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.46.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company’s packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

