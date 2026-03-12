AGI (NYSE:AGBK) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold” Rating

AGI (NYSE:AGBK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AGI in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of AGI in a report on Monday. They set a “positive” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of AGI in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on AGI in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on AGI in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.14.

Shares of AGI stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. AGI has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $12.21.

Our mission is to revolutionize financial services for the largest and fastest growing segment of Brazil’s population: individuals who have been underserved by incumbent banks and have not been effectively reached by digital-only banks. We seek to make credit and banking solutions more accessible and affordable for the Brazilian consumers who we believe need it the most, including social security beneficiaries and private and public sector workers. We have designed a unique value proposition for this population, who may be older, have a lower income, be less tech-savvy or have less access to education.

