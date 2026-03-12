goeasy (TSE:GSY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GSY. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of goeasy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$208.00 to C$153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. ATB Cormark Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$225.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Friday, January 30th. TD Securities cut goeasy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$160.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on goeasy from C$245.00 to C$210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$180.33.

GSY opened at C$40.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.82, a current ratio of 42.83 and a quick ratio of 28.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$121.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$145.91. The firm has a market cap of C$651.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.16. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$37.83 and a 1 year high of C$216.50.

goeasy Ltd provides financial services to own furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. It offers merchandise leasing of household furnishings, appliances, and home electronic products to consumers under weekly or monthly leasing agreements. The company also offers unsecured installment loans to consumers. Its reportable business segments include easyhome and easyfinancial, of which it derives maximum revenue from easyfinancial segment.

