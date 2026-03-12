Insider Selling: Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) EVP Sells $261,920.00 in Stock

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $261,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 198,159 shares in the company, valued at $6,487,725.66. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sean Woodroffe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lincoln National alerts:

On Monday, March 2nd, Sean Woodroffe sold 10,000 shares of Lincoln National stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $344,600.00.

Lincoln National Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of LNC opened at $33.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.01. Lincoln National Corporation has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $46.82.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.35. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 6.46%.The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln National

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 71,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 16,991 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 316.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 59,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 44,936 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 5.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 623,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,383,000 after purchasing an additional 29,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 39.1% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LNC. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

Get Our Latest Report on LNC

About Lincoln National

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, doing business as Lincoln Financial Group, is a diversified financial services holding company focused on providing retirement, insurance, and wealth management solutions in the United States and select international markets. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, the company operates through several business segments, including Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. Its offerings are designed to help individuals, families, and institutions plan and prepare for their financial futures.

The Retirement Plan Services segment delivers recordkeeping, administrative services, and investment management for defined contribution and defined benefit plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.