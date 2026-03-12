Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Short Interest Update

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 38,132 shares, an increase of 5,839.6% from the February 12th total of 642 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

PLSQF opened at $50.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day moving average of $45.82. Plus500 has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $50.33.

Plus500 Ltd is a global fintech firm specializing in online trading services through Contracts for Difference (CFDs). The company provides retail and institutional clients with leveraged exposure to a wide range of financial instruments without requiring ownership of the underlying assets. Using a proprietary technology platform, Plus500 delivers real-time pricing, advanced charting tools and a streamlined trading experience across web, desktop and mobile applications.

Established in 2008, Plus500 offers CFDs on major asset classes including forex, equities, stock indices, commodities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options and cryptocurrencies.

