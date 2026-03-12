Legal & General Group Plc Raises Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,919,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,676 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $359,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 256.8% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 285.3% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 474.1% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 463.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 77.8% during the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $334,010.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,228.70. This represents a 11.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.61, for a total value of $174,027.33. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,713,291.43. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,416 shares of company stock worth $674,693 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $184.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down from $205.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $172.00 target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.46.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.4%

BDX stock opened at $163.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.50. The company has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.24. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $127.59 and a twelve month high of $187.35.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.10. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.350-12.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 0% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 68.52%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD’s products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company’s operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD’s product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

See Also

