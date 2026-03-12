Abercrombie & Fitch Company $ANF Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 7,336 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $38,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANF. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 486.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 10,721 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,227,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 157,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,446,000 after acquiring an additional 12,942 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 10,469.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 993,101 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,278,000 after acquiring an additional 983,705 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 30.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 42,035 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter.

ANF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.80.

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 29,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,976,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 308,503 shares in the company, valued at $30,850,300. This represents a 8.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,661,358 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANF opened at $87.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.11. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a 52-week low of $65.40 and a 52-week high of $133.11.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.12. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.200-11.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF) is an American specialty retailer that designs, markets and sells casual apparel and accessories for men, women and children. Founded in 1892 by David T. Abercrombie and Ezra Fitch, the company evolved from an outdoor gear outfitter to a global lifestyle brand renowned for its relaxed, preppy aesthetic. Its product assortment includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, intimates, swimwear, fragrances and personal care items.

The company operates under multiple brand names, including Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie Kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks, each targeting distinct consumer segments from teens to young adults.

