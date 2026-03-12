LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA Position Raised by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 209.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,975,000. Foresight Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at $485,000. Compton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the third quarter valued at about $576,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 23.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,606,000 after buying an additional 15,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in LPL Financial during the third quarter valued at about $2,378,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LPLA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $426.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research set a $478.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $399.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.71.

LPL Financial Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $302.96 on Thursday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $262.83 and a 12-month high of $403.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $348.24 and its 200-day moving average is $350.63.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 5.08%.LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Marc Eliot Cohen sold 1,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.72, for a total transaction of $336,975.36. Following the sale, the director owned 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,768. The trade was a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 2,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.15, for a total transaction of $675,196.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,838.15. This represents a 12.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 6,990 shares of company stock worth $2,201,837 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial (NASDAQ: LPLA) is a U.S.-focused financial services firm that provides brokerage, custodial and advisory platforms to independent financial advisors, registered investment advisers and institutions. Operating primarily as an independent broker-dealer and custodian, the company supports a network of advisors with the operational, compliance and clearing infrastructure needed to manage client accounts and deliver investment advice outside of traditional wirehouse models.

The firm’s product and service offerings include trade execution and clearing, custody services, retirement plan services, model portfolio and advisory platforms, wealth management technology, investment research and product access across equities, fixed income, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and insurance and annuity solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.