Zacks Research Downgrades Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) to Strong Sell

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Eagle Point Credit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley Financial cut their target price on Eagle Point Credit from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $5.00 target price on Eagle Point Credit in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Point Credit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Eagle Point Credit Trading Down 5.4%

NYSE:ECC opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $499.64 million, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.32. Eagle Point Credit has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECC. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 201.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,278,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 854,625 shares during the period. North Ground Capital purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the third quarter worth $4,186,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the fourth quarter valued at $2,616,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the third quarter valued at $2,203,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the fourth quarter valued at $1,795,000. 19.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Point Credit Company is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns primarily through investments in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and related structured credit instruments. The firm is externally managed by Eagle Point Credit Management, LLC, a specialized credit asset manager focused on the structured credit markets. Eagle Point Credit Company’s shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ECC.

The company’s investment strategy centers on acquiring both equity and debt tranches of actively managed CLOs alongside opportunistic positions in senior secured loans, high-yield bonds and credit derivatives.

