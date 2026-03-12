Insider Buying: Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) CEO Acquires $200,000.00 in Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) CEO Samraat Raha acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 493,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,520. This represents a 8.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Myriad Genetics Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.56. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $209.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.57 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 44.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MYGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Myriad Genetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MYGN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 507,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 12,026 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,223,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 623,000 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

(Get Free Report)

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ: MYGN) is a molecular diagnostics company that develops and commercializes genetic tests designed to assess an individual’s risk for various hereditary conditions and to guide personalized treatment decisions. The company’s core business centers on predictive medicine, with a focus on hereditary cancer risk assessment through its flagship BRACAnalysis® test for BRCA1 and BRCA2 gene mutations. In addition to oncology, Myriad offers tests in women’s health, neurology and pharmacogenomics to support more informed clinical decision-making.

Among its product offerings are the myRisk® Hereditary Cancer test, which screens for mutations across multiple cancer-related genes, and Prequel®, a non-invasive prenatal test for assessing fetal chromosomal abnormalities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.