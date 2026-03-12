ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.61, but opened at $34.19. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $34.27, with a volume of 5,964,853 shares changing hands.
Key ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil News
Here are the key news stories impacting ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Major Gulf export shut‑ins and shipping attacks have removed large volumes of crude from the market, supporting higher oil prices and benefiting leveraged long crude exposure like UCO. Gulf oil shock makes Russia’s Ukraine disruption look small, says Goldman
- Positive Sentiment: Markets saw a sharp oil price rise today despite announcements of reserve releases, lifting reflation and commodity‑sensitive trades that boost UCO. TRADING DAY Oil and yields up, up, and away
- Positive Sentiment: WTI and Brent rallied on renewed concerns about Gulf supply constraints over the past 24 hours, providing upward pressure on leveraged crude ETFs. US oil prices up nearly 3% as Middle East crisis constrains supply
- Neutral Sentiment: The IEA proposed/agreed to release a historic 400 million barrels of reserves to ease the shock; that is a material supply-side offset but markets have so far not fully discounted its impact. IEA agrees to release 400 million barrels of oil to address Iran war supply disruption
- Neutral Sentiment: Reuters tracking shows Iranian crude is still moving through Hormuz even as other Gulf flows have collapsed — that mitigates but does not eliminate the overall supply gap. Iranian oil flows through Strait of Hormuz even as Gulf neighbors’ exports shut
- Neutral Sentiment: OPEC/Saudi moves (a reported Saudi production increase and Red Sea rerouting) provide some additional supply flexibility that could cap price upside over time. OPEC confirms big Saudi oil production hike ahead of Iran war, holds forecasts steady
- Negative Sentiment: Coordinated reserve releases by IEA members (and Germany’s announced release) are an explicit downside risk for crude and therefore for UCO if the volumes materially reach the market. Germany to release oil reserves after IEA request, minister says
- Negative Sentiment: UCO-specific: short interest jumped sharply in February (roughly +90%), raising downside pressure and volatility — heavy shorting can amplify moves lower if oil retreats. (short interest data reported 3/10/2026)
The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average is $22.12.
ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.
