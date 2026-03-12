ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.61, but opened at $34.19. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $34.27, with a volume of 5,964,853 shares changing hands.

Key ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil this week:

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Trading Up 5.5%

The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average is $22.12.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UCO. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $859,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 115,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 32,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 21,609 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

Featured Stories

