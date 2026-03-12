A Robert Bailey Purchases 14,600 Shares of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Stock

Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) EVP A Robert Bailey purchased 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $250,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 231,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,976,913.50. The trade was a 6.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bausch + Lomb Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE BLCO opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.19. Bausch + Lomb Corporation has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.58.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb Corporation will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bausch + Lomb

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,382,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,777,000 after purchasing an additional 137,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,589,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLCO. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bausch + Lomb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

Featured Articles

