PFG Advisors Makes New Investment in Mueller Industries, Inc. $MLI

PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,639,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,176,000 after purchasing an additional 166,218 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Mueller Industries by 3.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,330,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,900,000 after buying an additional 77,330 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,933,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,649,000 after buying an additional 16,757 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mueller Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,287,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,901,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on MLI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $527,037.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,954,505.65. This represents a 9.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $116,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 90,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,581,395.44. The trade was a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:MLI opened at $113.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.84 and a fifty-two week high of $139.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.23.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc is a diversified manufacturer and marketer of copper, brass, aluminum and plastic products. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company serves a wide range of markets including HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning), refrigeration, plumbing, industrial gas, automotive and agricultural sectors. Its product portfolio encompasses copper and plastic tubing, brass fittings, valves and related components designed for fluid handling and temperature control applications.

The company operates through multiple business segments, including the Plumbing & Refrigeration segment, which supplies copper and plastic tubing, fittings and valves for residential and commercial construction markets; the Industrial Metals & Mining segment, which provides aluminum shapes and specialty brass products for industrial applications; and the Climate segment, which focuses on copper tubing and components for air conditioning and refrigeration systems.

