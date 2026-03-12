Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF $VCRB

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.24% of Vanguard Core Bond ETF worth $9,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRB. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 27,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCRB opened at $77.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.32. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.09 and a fifty-two week high of $79.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.2613 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity. VCRB was launched on Nov 29, 2023 and is issued by Vanguard.

