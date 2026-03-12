CRYPGPT (CRYPGPT) Price Up 13.7% Over Last Week

CRYPGPT (CRYPGPT) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One CRYPGPT token can now be bought for about $16.25 or 0.00023067 BTC on exchanges. CRYPGPT has a market cap of $218.21 million and $20.14 million worth of CRYPGPT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CRYPGPT has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CRYPGPT alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,180.94 or 0.99689800 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,897.11 or 0.99228721 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

CRYPGPT Profile

CRYPGPT was first traded on September 1st, 2025. CRYPGPT’s total supply is 850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,430,102 tokens. The official message board for CRYPGPT is medium.com/@crypgpt_token/crypgpt-official-contract-ticker-update-announcement-6fa40c50246a. CRYPGPT’s official website is crypgpt.ai. CRYPGPT’s official Twitter account is @crypgpt_token. The Reddit community for CRYPGPT is https://reddit.com/r/https://www.instagram.com/crypgpt_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CRYPGPT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPGPT (CRYPGPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CRYPGPT has a current supply of 849,999,999.98 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CRYPGPT is 16.11029479 USD and is up 5.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $19,619,051.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypgpt.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPGPT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRYPGPT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CRYPGPT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CRYPGPT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CRYPGPT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.